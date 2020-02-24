DANVILLE — Officials will not be releasing the name of the woman found dead in a car Tuesday night outside the entrance to Hess Recreation Area.
Danville Officer-in-Charge Jonathan Swank said Detective Justin Stanley spoke with Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn Thursday afternoon.
"The death is not suspicious or criminal at this point," Swank said.
He said, for the privacy of the family, they would not be disclosing anything more including the identity of the Danville woman.
He said the death didn't occur at a public location.
"We have nothing further to release at this time," Lynn wrote in an email earlier in the day.
Police said Wednesday the death wasn't considered suspicious.
Mahoning Township police assisted at the scene.