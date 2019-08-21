DANVILLE — Old Forge Brewing Co. will cease brewing at its location along East Market Street.
In an announcement Wednesday, owner Damien Malfara said, "We've always considered ourselves a small, local brewery since we opened the doors to our brewpub in 2008. Even when we opened the production brewery back in 2012, we knew most of our beer would be enjoyed and appreciated in our local market. Operating two separate breweries for the volume we are producing doesn't make much sense when one brewery can serve our needs."
This fall they will cease wholesale distribution everywhere except its local market, allowing them to focus more closely on the local market, its brewpub and its taproom.
Brewing will continue at the Danville brew pub, along Mill Street. With the smaller brew size, they will be able to channel creativity more frequently and play around with ideas they've had for a while that they haven't had the time for, according to Malfara.
Construction starts next week. The construction should be all wrapped up sometime in October, he said.