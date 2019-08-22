DANVILLE — Old Forge Brewing Co. will be ceasing brewing at its location along East Market Street.
In an announcement Wednesday, owner Damien Malfara said, "We've always considered ourselves a small, local brewery since we opened the doors to our brewpub in 2008. Even when we opened the production brewery back in 2012, we knew most of our beer would be enjoyed and appreciated in our local market. Despite craft beer being less saturated back then and our beer being available in many parts of the state, our local market was always our strongest. As it turns out, with some changes to our brewpub system, we believe we can supply our local market with fresh beer produced under one roof. Operating two separate breweries for the volume we are producing doesn't make much sense when one brewery can serve our needs."
As a result of this change, this fall they will be ceasing wholesale distribution everywhere except their local market, allowing the company to focus more closely on the local market, the brewpub and the taproom.
Brewing will continue at the Danville brewpub, along Mill Street. With the smaller brew size, they will be able to channel our creativity more frequently and play around with ideas they've had for a while that we haven't had the time for.
These changes will take place over the next couple of months, and there may be some hiccups with availability later in the year as we adjust to the new brew schedule with the smaller system. Construction at the brewpub will begin next week.
"We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this project causes at the brewpub, but it should be all wrapped up sometime in October," he said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE