HARRISBURG — Teachers are still considered mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse, but with schools closed, educators have little opportunity to recognize when children are in danger.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools, the number of tips received by ChildLine, the state’s tip-line for reporting suspected abuse has dropped about 50 percent compared to the same period last year, Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller announced last week.
But new data suggests that the reports of abuse fell even more sharply. The hotline receives tips regarding abuse and allegations that fall short of abuse, but prompt the county to investigate to determine if the family needs support.
While the overall number of calls to the ChildLine hotline dropped 50 percent, calls involving allegations of child abuse dropped 62 percent in the first two weeks after schools were closed, compared to the same period in 2019, according to Department of Human Services data.
“Student safety is always a top priority. Mandatory reporting requirements remain in effect and schools still have the obligation and responsibility to protect children and to contact the state’s ChildLine hotline if they suspect child abuse,” said Eric Levis, a spokesman for the Department of Education.
Historically, teachers have been the most frequent source of tips about potential abuse, state data shows. Of the 39,040 reports made by mandated reporters to ChildLine in 2018, the Department of Human Services said more than a third were reported by school employees.
While teachers will certainly report suspected abuse if they encounter any evidence of it, there simply isn’t the same opportunity through remote-learning, said Chris Lilienthal, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
“If they see anything during virtual lessons, they would report that in the same way they would if they saw it in school,” he said. “Educators are not going to have the same amount of interaction. It is concerning.”
With rural schools struggling with broadband access, not all school districts are requiring teachers to use videoconferencing programs to conduct remote-classes with real-time interaction with students, said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
“It is more difficult” to detect possible problems at home, DiRocco said. “We’re not seeing the kids.”
There is reason to believe that many teachers will be doing everything they can to make sure students don’t fall off-the-radar, Lilienthal said.
Lilienthal said that teachers are worried about the carryover effect if students fall behind too much during the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Most years, there is concern about a “summer slide” resulting in students regressing academically, but if students are engaged in their studies now, that slide would be magnified.
“Our members are very concerned about a bigger slide,” he said.
As a result, he said, teachers are being aggressive about trying to ensure that students are engaged in their studies as much as possible, even if the school buildings are closed.
Even though schools are closed, schoolwork is by no means optional and local schools are supposed to be tracking attendance, Levis said.
“Students are expected to participate in their continuity of education plans and schools are encouraged to take attendance,” he said. “Schools are using a variety of methods — including email, phone calls, and posts to online learning platforms — to connect with students and their families to answer their questions and to make sure they are able to access the school’s learning materials.”