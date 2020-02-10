DANVILLE — Orthodontist Rachel Reichard conducted experiments with St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten students about dental health.
She gave each child a cookie to eat and then asked them to turn to their neighbor and look at their teeth.
After that, she had them eat apple flakes and again look at their neighbor's teeth Friday.
"The apple made the teeth clean and cookies aren't stuck in the teeth," said Reichard, the mother of 5-year-old kindergarten student Yardley Reichard.
She also showed the students an egg she soaked overnight in vinegar. Students touched it and said it felt rubbery. Reichard said the acid in the vinegar dissolved the shell.
She showed an egg soaked in coffee that had turned brown. "Things we eat can cause stains on our teeth. Brushing them makes them nice and bright and white," she said.
Reichard advised brushing for two minutes twice a day.
She had kids demonstrate brushing using an oversized toothbrush on Raffi, the stuffed giraffe.
The month of February is National Children's Dental Health Month, said Reichard, who works in Bloomsburg.
She gave each child a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash.