SUNBURY — Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers received a combined $458,646,110 of the second disbursement of the Provider Relief Fund, according to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.
The state now received more than $1.7 billion through two rounds, with the first disbursement made three weeks ago. The fund was authorized by the federal CARES Act. A combined $39 billion has been allocated nationwide from the fund so far, according to Toomey.
Geisinger received a combined $82.6 million in federal aid, $64.2 million of which was allocated to its Pennsylvania hospitals, according to a hospital spokesman.
A spokesperson for Evangelical Community Hospital said it received a combined $3.95 million in federal aid.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO