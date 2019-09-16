DANVILLE — Two people have been admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition Program.
They are Mya K. Enright and Tristan W. Goldman.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. said successful completion of the one-year program, which can be done in six months, will result in dismissal of their charges.
He also told each Monday to do 20 hours of community service.
Enright, 19, of Danville, was charged with possessing 6 grams of marijuana.
Mahoning Township police stopped a vehicle she was riding in May 4 on Bloom Road.
Goldman was charged by state police with driving while under the use of a controlled substance, a first offense, on March 29.