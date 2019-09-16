DANVILLE — Pleas may be entered in October in the case of a boyfriend and girlfriend charged with operating a methamphetamine lab that destroyed a double home May 21.
Christine F. Bonesch, of the state attorney general's office, told President Judge Thomas James Jr. Monday pleas may be entered by Nikki K. Doebler and Richard A. McHugh. Her office is prosecuting the cases.
After the proceeding, she said she had no comment. Doebler's attorney, Hugh Taylor, said he would not comment. Franklin Kepner III, who represents McHugh, wasn't present.
The court date to enter pleas is Oct. 7.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis previously said she understood Michael Mowrer Jr., who was burned in the fire, has been released from a burn unit and has completed or entered a rehabilitation program.
She said he will be charged for the meth operation and has been cooperative with authorities.
McHugh and Doebler had lived at 321 Chamber St. along with Doebler's son.
The day after the fire at the double house, Mowrer was listed in critical condition in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Further information on his condition was unavailable after that.
Doebler and McHugh each face charges of operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present — her 15-year-old son — endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Witnesses said Mowrer, of Wall Street, was covered in flames in the home where police said they were cooking meth. He fled after extinguishing the flames on himself, witnesses said.
The explosion destroyed that section of the double home and caused heavy smoke and water damage to the other part of the home at 325 Chamber St., where grandparents and their granddaughter lived. McHugh, Doebler, Mowrer and the boy were in the 321 side of the home at the time of the fire.
McHugh said Doebler asked him the night before to open batteries to harvest the lithium inside to make "shake meth," according to the charges. Doebler gave Mowrer two bags of meth and went to his job, McHugh said. He overheard Mowrer and Doebler talking about a good time to "cook" and Mowrer showed up later with materials to make meth.
The fire left McHugh, Doebler and her son homeless along with the Millars and their 12-year-old granddaughter, at 325 Chamber St.
The double home has since been demolished.