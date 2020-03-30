MAHONING TWP. — Two Lewistown residents face drug possession charges from Feb. 23.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Ryan Pander ran a vehicle registration of a 2013 Hyundai owned by Kelly Casner, 20, that was parked at Sheetz market at 2:53 a.m. He also received information she was wanted in Huntingdon County for a probation violation.
She was accompanied by Brandon A. Beltz, who was sleeping in the passenger front seat of Casner's vehicle. As Pander stood outside the vehicle and tried to wake him up, he saw a round gold metal container similar to a marijuana grinder on the rear left passenger seat.
Beltz confirmed the container was his grinder, according to the charges. Pander found a very small amount of finely ground suspected marijuana inside.
He charged Beltz with possessing drug paraphernalia and Casner with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and for a minor possessing a bottle of sour raspberry Johnny Bootlegger.