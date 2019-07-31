DANVILLE — A Pennsylvania SPCA humane officer filed summary cruelty to animals citations against two people for allegedly abandoning a pit bull-type dog Jan. 11 at 8 Montour St.
Officer Jack Ardrey filed citations against Hailey Fetterolf and Charles Fetterolf, both of Danville, involving the tan and white dog.
On the citations, he requests $2,174 be paid to the PSPCA for restitution and that they be prohibited from owning a dog. The citations were filed in the office of Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.