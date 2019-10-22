MAHONING TWP. — Township police cited Edward T. Crilly, 29, of Bloomsburg, and Chelsea VonBlohn, 28, of Danville, for making unreasonable noise Sept. 22 at Evergreen Pointe.

 

Woman cited for harassment

MAHONING TWP. — Township police cited Alaura-Ashley Shackleford, 26, of Philadelphia, for harassment of a woman Oct. 4 at Prosseda Drive.

 

Woman cited with disorderly conduct

DANVILLE — Borough police cited Cecillia A. Lewis, 28, of Danville, for disorderly conduct for having a glass smoking device Oct. 21 on Pine Street.

 

 

 

 

