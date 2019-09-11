MAHONING TWP. — Township police charged two men from Danville and Kulpmont with stealing a class ring, gift cards, lottery tickets, cash and tobacco from 10 vehicles from June 5 through July 22. Each faces 62 charges.
Suspect Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, of Kulpmont, told Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen he and Jacob R. Moser, 25, of Danville, entered 20 to 100 vehicles in Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties. Hendricks also said he stole items from vehicles in Danville, Bloomsburg, Kulpmont, Elysburg, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Gordon, Mount Carmel and Hazleton, according to the charges.
Clossen was notified July 22 of a Dunkin' Donuts gift card stolen the night before along with other items from Scott Sidler's family vehicles. Clossen obtained a video of a man, later identified as Hendricks, using the card to make purchases July 22 at Dunkin'.
On Aug. 2, Blake Dutweiler told township officer Ryan Pander he obtained camera footage of people trying to enter his vehicle. Pander posted still shots from both videos on CrimeWatch. Township police received an anonymous tip Aug. 5 that the person in the video was Moser.
On Aug. 21, Pander and Clossen interviewed Moser, who admitted entering unlocked vehicles throughout the area and said Hendricks did the same, according to the charges.
Moser provided a written statement saying, "Anywhere that a report came from there is a 99.9 percent chance it was him (Hendricks) and I," police said. Moser also said he and Hendricks entered vehicles from Hazleton to Selinsgrove and Danville to Kulpmont.
Moser wrote in his statement, "All of the reports the officers showed me were Brandon and I," according to police.
On Aug. 31, Pander and Clossen interviewed Hendricks, who admitted to driving Moser around in his father's white Honda CRV while trying to enter unlocked vehicles. He said the vehicle in both videos was the vehicle he was driving.
He admitted walking around serving as "lookout" while Moser got into vehicles stealing coins, cash, lottery tickets, tobacco and gift cards, according to the charges.
He said he was pretty sure Moser found a couple rings, but probably took them by accident when grabbing change out of vehicles.
Clossen charged each with 62 offenses. Both were each charged with two counts of theft for taking a class ring valued at $200, taking $3 in change from a vehicle owned by Joseph Burke and $207 in cash from a vehicle owned by Kevin Young; two counts of receiving stolen property related to the ring, cash and change; seven counts of theft related to multiple incidents for removing items valued at more than $50 but less than $200; seven counts of receiving stolen property related to multiple incidents; one count of theft for removing $35 in cash and coins belonging to Jamie Sidler; one count of receiving stolen property related to the Sidler theft; and 11 counts of loitering and prowling at night.