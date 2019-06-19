MAHONING TWP. — Two suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at Bloom Road and Academy Avenue.
Mahoning Township Police Sgt. Matthew Gerst said the drivers of the two vehicles were Seth Burk, of Sunbury, and Olivia Fluck, of Hawk Run. Craig Fluck, of the same address, was a passenger in Fluck's 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. Burk was driving a 2005 GMC Canyon.
Burk was traveling east on Bloom Road and the Flucks were headed north on Academy Avenue on Monday afternoon when Fluck proceeded through the intersection and Burk failed to stop for a steady red signal, Gerst said.
The Flucks were taken to Geisinger for evaluation.