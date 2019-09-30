DANVILLE — Danville police charged two Danville men, who are already facing 62 counts for stealing from 10 vehicles from June 5 through July 22 in Mahoning Township, with additional charges.
Officer Jared Bangs charged Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, previously listed with a Kulpmont address and now from Danville, and Jacob Moser, 25, of Danville, for Danville vehicle break-ins May 30 through Aug. 11.
Hendricks faces four counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of loitering and prowling at night.
Jacobs faces two counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of loitering and prowling at night.
Hendricks told Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen he and Moser entered 20 to 100 vehicles in Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties. Hendricks also said he stole items from vehicles in Danville, Bloomsburg, Kulpmont, Elysburg, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Gordon, Mount Carmel and Hazleton, according to the charges.
Clossen charged them with 62 offenses. Both were each charged with two counts of theft for taking a class ring valued at $200, taking $3 in change from a vehicle and $207 in cash from another vehicle; two counts of receiving stolen property related to the ring, cash and change; seven counts of theft related to multiple incidents for removing items valued at more than $50 but less than $200; seven counts of receiving stolen property related to multiple incidents; one count of theft for removing $35 in cash and coins; one count of receiving stolen property related to the cash and coins; and 11 counts of loitering and prowling at night.