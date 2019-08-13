Pair honored for helping children in need

DANVILLE — Two people were honored for going above and beyond to aid young children.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank presented a certificate of commendation to Deborah Rundle at the Danville Borough Council meeting Tuesday night. She also had a certificate for Matthew Durner, who was unable to attend. Swank will send him the certificate.
Swank honored them for helping a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl who had gotten out of their home without their parent's knowledge June 25 and were seen walking toward busy Route 11.
Rundle had stepped out of her home and saw a man speaking to the children and said he was going to contact police and drove off. She walked to them and discovered the boy had fallen in an embankment. She flagged down Durner and asked him to help. Durner freed the boy. Rundle watched over the girl while he rescued the boy.
"This is what citizenship is about," Swank said.
Councilman appointed
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, presented a plaque to Sue Rogers in recognition of her late husband, Bill Rogers, for serving as council vice president and as a councilman from January 2008 through May.
Council members had appointed Bob Cope to replace Rogers, but he resigned because of his job.
The council received a letter from James Gregg expressing his interest in succeeding Cope. Council members appointed Gregg to represent the Second Ward to serve through the end of the year.
Tree trimming
Council members also voted to have the street department trim a tree in front of the Danville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, at 615 Mill St.
The council received a request from the VFW asking that the tree be removed because it is destroying its flag, scraping the newly repainted building and uprooting the sidewalk. Street Superintendent Bruce Earlston said the roots are causing a tripping hazard on the sidewalk. He said the trimming may not be that aesthetically pleasing. Richardson asked him to trim it as aesthetically as he could and councilman John Rodman asking him to "be gentle."
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the borough trims trees along Mill Street.
The council approved an agreement to install small wireless cell towers on five traffic signal poles along Route 11 and allowed Montour County to use the borough's two emergency light towers for a K-9 fundraiser Aug. 31.