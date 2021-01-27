Americans wanted a wall. We got several. Forget the one along our southern border. A thousand miles have yet to go on that one, plus months of court cases from lawsuits by environmentalists and those feisty Texans fighting the previous administration’s attempts at eminent domain. Our walls today are the walls, fences, razor wire reducing Washington, D.C., into a military zone, courtesy of self-righteous, deluded, manipulated sinners, casualties of idolatry. Widen your world. You’ve been wrong, but you still can come home. Time to grow up. Catch the spirit. Otherwise, tread water in America’s wake. We’re moving on. These D.C. walls will be removed once we regain common sense and sober reason.
Closing in on us is another wall far more nefarious and sinister. The pandemic wall. We could have been New Zealand. We could have been Taiwan. No. We completely bolloxed our response to the pandemic. How many of us are going nuts, stressed out, smacking our heads against this pandemic wall? At least now there’s a competent plan. This is the plan we needed a year ago. If that had happened, we wouldn’t be hitting the pandemic wall now.
It’s harder on others. My wife and I remain sequestered in our cozy Mahoning neighborhood oasis. The folks with whom we interact are usually other dog walkers, neighborly words exchanged. Even we, however, admit to spasms of pandemic exasperation and worry. I now can recite the endings to ‘Gunsmoke’ episodes. How many jigsaw puzzles can you put together? Will it be possible to visit our newly born grandson? We try to avoid petulant despair. When cranky, I insert my Rocky and Bullwinkle or Ernie Kovacs VHS tapes into the VCR. Take a breath before you snap at your spouse. Let’s do something constructive, something helping others. Humor helps. Did you know there are two types of people in the world — those who can extrapolate conclusions from incomplete data … Did you know that the difference between Etymology and Entomology bugs me more than words can say? Me? I page through my collected works of “Far Side.” A student at Midville School for the Gifted is at the top of the steps pushing to enter. The door sign says pull. The protesters march down the street carrying the sign, “Imbeciles of America.” The sign is upside down. Oddly prophetic. Sweet, sweet therapy realizing life is weird.
People are hitting the pandemic wall hard, our kids report, and it’s not funny. Frustrated folk take it out on their kid’s teachers, at workers tending to the cash register, with fist-fights and cursing in parking lots. They’ve had it. Too many of our son’s customers double down because the world is moving onto a sane and new administration and they feel betrayed by the former one and its false promises and boasts.
You ever hit a wall? Marathoners do. So did those of us who ran the 440, though to a much lesser extent than those running 26.2 miles. My teammates and I also hit walls during soccer matches, especially us halfbacks. Writers hit a wall, called writer’s block. You feel drained of ideas and enthusiasm and you want to quit. Still, it’s easier for writers to snap out of writer’s block. We’re not committed non-stop until the finish line. We can take a break, go for a walk, read a book, seek inspiration, cook dinner, sip.
How do you push through the pandemic wall? All real battles are interior. Runners suggest that you envision crossing the finish line. Believe finishing is possible. Listen to the crowd (perhaps invisible) cheering you on. Stuff negative thoughts into the sock drawer of your mind. Shift your mind away from your body. Take one step, then another. Keep the goals manageable and reachable. I’ll run till I reach the next hill. Step by step. The movie, “Run, Fat Boy, Run!” gives good advice. You can get whacked on the behind with a spatula by your coach following on a scooter. You can refuse to be ashamed for giving up again on something important.
This is important. A year from now, how do you want to look back on today? Let’s push through the worst, friends. There’s hope. It’ll be okay. We’ll make it. Ask those of us who were lined up in elementary school auditoriums and given polio preventative sugar cubes.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.