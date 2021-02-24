DANVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected children emotionally more than the virus itself has affected them physically, the chair of Geisinger's Department of Pediatrics told the Danville Area School Board Wednesday night.
Dr. Frank Maffei said during a presentation at the board's work session that he had to separate the virus and the pandemic when it comes to children.
"If they get the virus, they are going to be fine," Maffei said, noting "very, very low" morbidity and mortality rates among children infected with COVID-19.
He added, "Sometimes kids with co-morbidities get sicker."
But overall, not.
"As adults we beat our bodies up," said Maffei, who is also director of pediatric critical care. "Kids are healthier, have other immunities, they are less inflammatory. Truly, our children do far better with this disease."
Maffei said kids are affected more by the pandemic itself, including the lack of socialization and lack of services. He noted that early in the pandemic, child abuse reports declined.
"My wish was it was because they weren’t happening," he said. "They were."
The difference was teachers, coaches and other adults in the schools did not see the kids, so they did not see signs of abuse.
Maffei commended the group of students who earlier in the meeting gave a presentation on a school group called Suicide Prevention Minithon, which will raise money to promote suicide prevention.
"What we heard from the students today is incredible," he said.
He said what they are doing is important in providing peer-to-peer interaction.
Dr. Stacey Cummings, Geisinger vice chair of general pediatrics, said changes in routine, in health care, in teens' social network, in addition to a lack of continuity in learning, affects kids.
With school closures, the less social interaction, disruptions in therapy in school, anxiety on going back to in-person classes, and Zoom fatigue all affected youths, she said.
Health care, including in dental medicine, were greatly disrupted, Cummings said. Families were hesitant to go into the hospital for appointments.
Maffei commended school officials for their difficult decisions in handling the crisis and said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a return to school.
Board member Christina Fish noted the lack of health care professionals who could provide resources in the area. Maffei said there is a mental health crisis across the country. He said, though, there are some innovative things happening, such as bringing in social workers to do things they weren't doing before and teaching other health care workers to recognize mental health issues.
But he said innovations are a few years away.
Defending district cyber school
Superintendent Ricki Boyle also gave a presentation touting the advantages of the district cyber school over out-of-district cyber schools.
She said data suggests charter schools have not improved learning. She said research shows they do not perform as well, and they cost taxpayers more. Danville taxpayers pay those higher costs for students from the district who attend outside cyber schools. Boyle added that local districts have no ability to monitor the outside schools, and in 2019, 10 cyber schools had expired charters.
She said outside cyber schools cost the district $12,738 for each of the 58 Danville students in regular education and $22,569 for each of the 17 Danville students in special education. The Ironmen Cyber Academy, the district's own cyber school in which 166 students are enrolled, costs just over $4,000 per student.
Boyle, using charts and figures on the overhead screen, said graduation rates and test scores are higher in the district's cyber school than in outside cyber schools.
Fish, who works for the Central Columbia School District, also said there is less accountability and oversight in outside cyber schools.
"Costs are crippling school districts," Fish said.
Boyle said the district plans to run ads promoting the district cyber school and contact Danville parents whose children attend outside cyber schools to show them the advantages of Danville's cyber academy.