COOPER TWP. — Three-year-old Hope Houseknecht used large plastic tweezers to pick up green and red pompoms and place them in tubes.
Oaklyn Yebernetsky, 21 months, tried riding in a small car during her first time at the My Toddler & Me program at the Bloom Road location of the Danville Child Development Center.
Center Site Supervisor Danielle Spaid said the program has resumed and will be held for six weeks in the fall, winter and spring for parents and/or caregivers of children of walking age to age 3.
The program, which is held on Wednesdays, has a different theme each week. Wednesday's focus was on apples with the pompoms representing apples, children pretending to make apple pies, throwing bean bags, counting apples on a tree, making an apple from a paper plate and forming an apple from green Play-Doh.
Other themes will be fire safety, fall, pumpkins and Hallween.
Jennifer Wintersteen, caregiver for Hope, said Wednesday was their first time for the program. "Her older brother went here and her parents thought it would be something fun for her to enjoy," she said.
Oaklyn's mother Jessica Yebernetsky said they enrolled to have some "Mommy and me time" together since she also has a newborn.
For more information about the program, call Spaid at 570-284-4955.