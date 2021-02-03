Critical health care is all about timing and a new partnership between Geisinger and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is about creating the perfect recipe for care for pediatric patients.
Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will join up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in an affiliation agreement hospital officials say is designed to ensure young patients “receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs.”
The partnership was announced Tuesday. The expectation is that the hospitals are able to marry the best of each other into one
A key strength of any operation is the ability to recognize its weaknesses and find ways to fill the gaps.
While the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and CHOP have considerable strengths. According to a release from the two hospitals announcing the agreement, clinicians from the facilities are already working together in some areas to improve care for sick kids. Areas include collaboration over cardiology and cardiac surgery, radiology and even some laboratory services.
CHOP is known as one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals for rare and complex diseases. Doctors there will utilize their expertise in that field while highlighting specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at the Danville location.
“This is an important and innovative step forward for pediatric care in Pennsylvania. When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win,” said Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Geisinger. “The affiliation promotes collaboration in delivering the highest quality pediatric care in a family-centered manner. The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care. We are committed to providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities.”
CHOP was the nation’s first pediatric hospital, founded in 1855 and currently has 595 beds. Its pediatric research program is one of the largest in the nation. The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital opened in 1984 and offers a rare rural children’s hospital that is an invaluable resource for central Pennsylvania.
Harnessing the power, ingenuity and research capabilities of these two pediatric stalwarts is a welcome addition to our region.