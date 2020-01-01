The condition of a 19-year-old Washingtonville man seriously injured in a fatal car crash Monday is improving at Geisinger Medical Center.
A nursing supervisor said Max John Moynan was in "fair" condition Wednesday evening.
Moynan was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Brett N. Stuart, 21, of Danville, who crashed into a guide rail after losing control on Route 54.
The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in a field, state police at Milton said. Stuart was ejected from the vehicle and later died.