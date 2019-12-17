DANVILLE — A passenger sustained a minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at Route 11 and Church Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville Detective Justin Stanley said the crash was caused by a driver running the red light.
He said James Bauman, of Sunbury, failed to stop at the red light. He will be cited for the violation, Stanley said.
Bauman's 2016 Nissan Rogue collided with a Chevy Equinox driven by Michael Dick, of Bloomsburg.
A Danville ambulance took a female passenger in the Dick vehicle to Geisinger for treatment of a minor injury. Stanley didn't immediately have the name of the passenger or ages of those involved.
Stanley said Bauman was traveling south on Route 11 and Dick was on Church Street headed west. The Bauman vehicle had to be towed.
The Danville Fire Department responded along with Danville fire police.