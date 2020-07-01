July 4th commemorates our Declaration of Independence. Do you know how each of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence sacrificed and suffered enormously to create government? “Nothing wrong with suffering, if you’re suffering for a purpose.”
Government is both necessary and biblical, worthy of sacrifice. “Our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” True patriots embrace a popular government of the people, by the people, for the people – not just my kind of people.
This holiday we likewise commemorate another declaration that took place on July 7, 1864, a year after the battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg. We honor Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation, calling the nation to engage in a Day of Prayer. It wasn’t his first call to national prayer. Wasn’t his last. Two in 1861. One in 1862. Three in 1863. Three in 1864. Nine in total. He was preparing the 10th – a prayer for reconciliation — before he was assassinated.
One day during the Civil War, humble Honest Abe was told by an admirer that the welfare of the nation was said to depend on "God and Abraham Lincoln." Lincoln's reply? "You’re half right!"
Noteworthy is how each proclamation – from Days of Prayer to Days of Thanksgiving — was to take place on a Thursday. Thursday? Yes, because Lincoln wanted us to gather in prayer, neither as Christians nor Jews, not as Roman Catholic, Protestants or Quakers, but as Americans. Thursday could not be claimed by any religious group.
Key to Lincoln’s practical and legal understanding was that the citizens of the South were not the enemy. Nor had the Southern states seceded. They couldn’t. We were one nation still. The Civil War was not a war against another nation, for legally there was no despicable Confederacy. Hence the war was a police action against persons rebellious and belligerent, hostile to the lawful national government.
Lincoln also believed that the North would ultimately prevail, but still could fail. Given the bloodshed and the weakening political climate, the war stood on a precipice. From May to June alone, given the battles of Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor, and the beginning of the siege of Petersburg, total casualties amounted to 82,000 men, both South and North, more men than U.S. soldiers who died in all the tragic years of Vietnam.
Lincoln knew it would be shameful to boast or taunt in victory. Do not be proud of this. In war, there is no true victory. What is called for is respect, sorrow, repentance. Malice is inconsistent with God. Charity is consistent with God’s nature. It is one thing to quote Scripture, altogether another matter to live Scripture. Our universe, Lincoln firmly believed, is the theater for working out the moral law.
Lincoln also was keenly alert to the danger of idolatry of the nation. He firmly believed that no nation is truly sovereign as all nations stand under divine judgment. This is what the phrase “under God” means. It is not a boast. It does not mean that we are spiritually pure or morally superior – this sin of slavery proved that — it means we’re under God’s almighty judgment. I’ve said before, when you say “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance, be very afraid.
Hence his call for a Day of Prayer. His words still ring true. They deserve(need) to be again heard and practiced in our age: “To confess and to repent of [our] manifold sins. To implore Him to enlighten the mind of the nation to know and do His will, humbly believing that it is in accordance with His will that our place should be maintained as a united people among the family of nations. To implore Him to grant to our armed defenders and the masses of the people that courage, power of resistance, and endurance necessary to secure that result. To implore Him in His infinite goodness to soften the hearts, enlighten the minds, and quicken the consciences of those in rebellion, that they may lay down their arms and speedily return to their allegiance to the United States, that they may not be utterly destroyed, that the effusion of blood may be stayed, and that unity and fraternity may be restored and peace established throughout all our borders.”
One day during the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln was amused by a certain White House visitor's hackneyed boast, him saying: "We trust, sir, that God is on our side." Lincoln purportedly replied: "It is more important, however, to know that we are on God’s side.”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.