DANVILLE — A Danville State Hospital patient testified Tuesday afternoon a former Danville State Hospital psychiatric aide was falling for him and that she loved him despite him reminding her he had a boyfriend.
The 22-year-old patient, who is not being identified because of the nature of the charges, said Caitlyn M. Stang, 29, of Mifflinville, kissed him several times with the kisses unwanted.
Following the preliminary hearing, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent Stang's case to court. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bail and faces charges of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.
The patient, who was born female but uses male pronouns, said he met Stang April 28 or 29 at the state hospital, which is a mental health facility. He said he didn't report the kisses where he typically didn't communicate with Stang because she had made comments about not hurting her. "I didn't want things to turn on me," he said.
Attorney Greg Moro called the patient as a witness to objection by County District Attorney Angela Mattis. Mattis called one witness: Investigating officer Tpr. James Nizinski.
The patient said an incident where Stang grabbed his breasts occurred on a Thursday sometime in May as they were walking out of a bathroom. The patient said Stang helped adjust his binder — an undergarment designed to minimize the appearance of an individual's breast — on another occasion.
Nizinski testified psychiatric aide Karissa Lesher witnessed Stang kiss the patient after Stang came into a room when she was doing a one-on-one meeting with the patient May 26.
After Stang left, the patient told Lesher that Stang was "messing with my mind." Lesher said she was going to report the incident which the patient supported. The patient also said Stang called him on a phone in the hallway and the patient called her four or five times because she asked him to call her. "I tried to keep it to a few minutes," the patient said, adding sometimes calls lasted longer.
Moro objected to Nizinski testifying about hearsay information which Mattis said is allowed during preliminary hearings.
Nizinski testified the breast-grabbing incident was a surprise to the patient. He said Lesher told him she saw Stang grabbed the patient's chin and kiss him on the lips.
On cross-examination by Moro, Nizinski said the patient didn't provide specific dates about incidents. He said Stang worked at the hospital from April 8 through the first or second week in May. He said Lesher's boss reported the kissing incident to the next level supervisor, who notified state police.
He said he conducted an audio interview of the patient. At his request on June 11, Stang went to the state police barracks where she was videotaped with audio. He said Stang denied touching the patient's breasts and denied kissing the patient.
He said he interviewed the supervisor who called him and a hospital registered nurse whom Lesher reported the incident to. Nizinski interviewed Stang's roommate, who was employed at the hospital when Stang was, identified Stang's voice on the phone asking to speak to the patient.