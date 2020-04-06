Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital absorb millions in unpaid medical debt annually and with expectations that uncompensated care could increase with the rise of COVID-19, such debt stands to mount should the need for care worsen locally.
Evangelical moved swiftly to shelter itself from a fiscal crisis. The hospital furloughed about 400 employees. It put a hold on non-essential operating and capital expenditures. Elective surgeries are off at least through the week of April 13, choking gains that account for 30 percent of the hospital’s annual revenue.
James Stopper, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, said Evangelical would lose a “significant portion of its net revenue” if the hold on elective surgeries continues through June 30.
“Cash flow is being severely impacted by the loss of revenue while not being able to reduce expenses to the same level. In addition, the stock market has continued to plunge, which reduces the Hospital’s reserves,” Stopper said. “Because there is a good chance that additional self-pay patients may be tested for COVID-19 and be treated if they test positive, there is a great likelihood of increased bad debt.”
Evangelical amassed more than $35 million in uncompensated care in fiscal 2019, largely in reimbursement shortfalls for Medicare and Medicaid, according to Stopper.
That accounts for more than 14 percent of its $242 million in operating expenses, a look at the hospital’s annual report shows.
Geisinger’s operations and, naturally, its finances are larger than its partner/rival west of the Susquehanna River.
Its debt for uncompensated care, again, fueled largely by losses in Medicare and Medicaid, reached $642.6 million in fiscal 2019, according to Tom Sokola, central region chief administrative officer.
That accounts for more than 9 percent of the health system’s $7 billion-plus operating expenses, according to an independent audit of its 2019 financial statement.
Geisinger hasn’t furloughed staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Sokola said. It has paused elective surgeries, consolidated clinics and expanded telehealth and telephone services. Evangelical took similar measures, as well.
Geisinger is exploring reassigning staff, too, Sokola said.
“As more people struggle with unemployment, we expect many individuals to be challenged financially. This pandemic will continue to challenge health care organizations as more resources are required to fight the virus but as a large system, we are well prepared to address the needs of our community and to continue to be there for our friends and neighbors in Central Pennsylvania long after the COVID-19 crisis,” Sokola said.
The United States leads the world in confirmed cases of COVID-19. The count reached about 357,000 Monday afternoon, according to a tracking tool through Johns Hopkins University.
People with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and contact a health care provider only if their condition worsens. They’re not always tested. Some people carry and transmit the disease with no symptoms as all — as many as 1 in 4 people, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week.
Geisinger is a rural health system but its resources aren’t typical of smaller hospitals. Even Evangelical stands out among rural facilities. It’s one of few of its size and stature to operate at a profit.
Other hospitals are operating near or at a loss without the weight of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Rachel Moore, a spokesperson for the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, or HAP. The uptick of uncompensated care is expected to be significant, she said, and it’s almost certain Medicaid costs will rise, too, as the economy worsens.
Some Pennsylvania hospitals rely on elective surgeries for as much as 60 percent or more of annual revenue, Moore said. Meanwhile, supply costs are rising for protective gear and masks while that all-important revenue stream might be stale, she said.
“We caution that some of our members have estimated, and nationwide accounts validate, that hospitals are facing a financial free-fall — managing crushing costs in treating COVID-19 patients in circumstances that require extensive and expensive protocols and investing in the infrastructure preparedness for the COVID-19 surge, all while seeing the traditional sources of revenue from every-day, medically necessary care bottom out,” Moore said.
Lawmakers moved to aid hospitals amid the crisis. The Pennsylvania General Assembly authorized a $50 million fund to purchase equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services. In the federal government’s landmark $2.2 trillion CARES Act, $100 billion is tabbed to support hospitals.
“Without a significant bailout in the form of relief funding, hospitals with low cash reserves could close, depending on how long restrictions on elective procedures continue,” Stopper, of Evangelical, said.
HAP advocates for additional resources. It seeks more specifically from the state, noting other states set aside $200 million in support.
Rachel Moore, a spokesperson for HAP, said it’s not yet clear how much and how quickly the federal funding will get to Pennsylvania.
“The losses and retooling of our facilities are happening now. That is why HAP and others seek immediate state resources right away,” Moore said.