DANVILLE — Business owners and organizations in Danville will be featured in an episode of “Exploring Pennsylvania Boroughs,” which will air sometime in 2020
A crew from the Pennsylvania Cable Network spent the day Friday in Danville filming a number of people and scenes in town.
Leslie Gervasio, director of public affairs for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, said the association underwrites the show that airs the first Thursday of the month.
The crew filmed Danville Mayor Bernie Swank, Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt, Danville Borough Council President Kevin Herritt, The Pub II principal owner Bob Dressler, Altera Life co-owner Christian Force, Montour County Historical Society President Lynn Reichen, Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler, Heather Underkoffler of Fulton Bank, DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman and Zing Productions co-founder John Brady.
Filming the interviews were Matt Hall and Morgan Hall, who are not related, said Mitzi Jones of PCN. With them was Larry Kaspar. Danielle Crone filmed scenes around town.
Rebecca Dressler and Danville borough manager Shannon Berkey coordinated what to feature with Berkey working on the borough’s end and Dressler handling business-related interviews.
“It will be exciting. Once it comes out, we will let everybody know when it will air so everyone can view it,” Berkey said.
Gervasio said they didn’t have an exact date on when it will air.
“We are happy to be included,” said Bob Dressler.
In his interview, he said strong leadership in the borough and the business alliance, with its events, have created a stable business environment.
His wife serves as alliance executive director.
Bob Dressler said his business is painted in “millionaire red” and decorated with Rolling Stones memorabilia including posters with The Pub II offering popular skillet pizza, beer “and a slice of Americana.”
Gervasio said the Danville show will be the 26th to be aired.
She said the boroughs association chose Danville because it is a thriving community with amenities, tourists, events and parks and recreation.
There are a total of 956 boroughs in Pennsylvania, she said.