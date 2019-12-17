MAHONING TWP. — Two-year-old Sarah Rice scurried around the lobby of the Janet Weis Children's Hospital with a flamingo balloon attached to her intravenous pole.
She was among patients at the hospital who attended the 25th birthday celebration of the hospital Monday.
Her mother, Catherine Rice, of Milton, said she has been a patient since Thursday. Sarah also spent six weeks in the hospital after her birth there.
She wore a blue courage cape with the word "strength" on it. Kids could choose the cape they wanted among 400 that were made last week by 30 volunteers from GIANT Foods using donated T-shirts.
"We're truly blessed to have this hospital so close to home," Catherine Rice said.
Dr. Michael Ryan, senior vice president of development and former chairman of the hospital, read the book "The Courage Cape," which was dedicated to him and features the hospital and staff. Children who attended received a copy of the book.
Children admitted to the hospital have been receiving the book throughout the year. Ryan served as chairman of pediatrics for 19 years.
Madeline Whalen, 15, of Schuylkill Haven, was admitted Sunday night and expected to be staying through Tuesday, her uncle, John Elliott, also of Schuylkill Haven, said. She and Elliott's son, Koller, 9, received copies of the book and donned courage capes. Koller's depicted the word "brave" while Madeline's depicted "strength."
"The nurses are very nice," Madeline, a sophomore, said.
Kyra Tunnicliff, 10, of New Albany, was visiting a patient in the hospital and also got a copy of the book.
Nancy Ramhap, hospital child life specialist, said the hospital celebrates its birthday every year with a luncheon and cake. One of the cakes this year depicted the cover of the book about the hospital. She said they schedule the event as close as they can to the date the hospital opened, which was Dec. 14, 1994.
"The lunch is for patients, their families and the staff to focus on how important the hospital is to this area," she said.