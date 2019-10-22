DANVILLE — A fixed-route public transportation service in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties would be a boom to the area, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
He spoke after the commissioners approved a resolution to ask PennDOT to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a fixed-route public transportation service in the region. He said they are looking at a fixed-bus route.
"I hope the other counties will jump on board," he said following the commissioners' action Tuesday. He said the study won't cost the county anything.
If the study is completed and can be done, we may be able to find private funds for it, he said.
He thanked Mike Fisher, of SEDA-COG, for his assistance with this.
In the resolution, the commissioners wrote that a fixed-route public transportation system would provide regularly scheduled general public transportation according to published schedules along designated routes with specified stopping points to take on and discharge passengers.
Online marriage application system
The commissioners also approved a new Infocon online marriage application system for the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell.
Kauwell said the system from her office's software vendor since the 1990s will enhance marriage license applications with applicants starting the process online. Applicants entering data will save labor by her staff. "It typically takes a half hour to enter names, addresses, where people were born, parents names and addresses and occupations of each person," she said.
If people were previously married and divorced, they would still need to bring documents to her office.
She said there will be a $600 one-time cost and a $25 fee per month for two devices on the internet where two couples could be using the system at the same time.
"We get a lot of requests from people who don't live here anymore, but are getting married here," she said. Marriage license applications are handled by her and her three staff members. "Passports are booming," she said.
Finn said the online marriage license application will be a huge service to the public. "Lately, we've had people lined outside our door," Kauwell said.
She said Lackawanna County is using the service, which she expects will be available soon in Montour County.
She said the new service, to be paid for by her office, will not cost taxpayers and will not come out of the county's general fund.
Finn also announced the county sheriff's office in the courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to collected unwanted and unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter products during a Drug Take Back Day. No needles or liquids will be accepted.