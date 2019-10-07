DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Dinosaurs is the latest float entry that was signed up for the annual Danville Halloween Parade.
The dinosaurs will be entering a float, parade Chairwoman Jane VonBlohn said at a recent parade committee meeting.
She said firetrucks will also be part of the parade, which is traditionally the largest in Danville.
She asks residents along East Market Street to turn their porch lights on during the parade since it is dark in that area.
The parade will be held Oct. 24 with it forming at 5:30 p.m. at Paper Magic, off East Market Street, and starting at 7 p.m. The route will include East Market, Mill and Lower Mulberry streets.
If it rains, it will be postponed to 3 p.m. Oct. 27.
VonBlohn also seeks volunteers to help get vehicles in and out during the parade formation. Anyone who assist should call her at 570-275-4863.
This year, prizes have been increased for top entries in the parade. The best overall entrant can win up to $1,000. The top prize is $750, but judges are allowed to award up to $1,000 if the best entry is exceptional.
Last year's best overall entrant received $250.
The judges expect to award $3,540 in prizes this year. Categories include large floats, small floats, novelty groups, Scouts, costumes, vehicles and judges' awards.
Danville American Legion Post 40 Commander Brian Sosnoskie will serve as parade marshal along with World War II veteran Gene Snyder and Korean War veteran Henry Swank.
People can register to participate on the Danville Halloween Parade Facebook page or obtain registration forms at Beiter's Department Store and Cole's Hardware.