Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with the Montour Preserve to train citizen volunteers in natural sciences.
Training at the Montour Preserve will begin in early April and run through late June. A training schedule and application information can be found on Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s website at under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is dedicated to building a corps of knowledgeable volunteers committed to protecting the state's natural heritage. Interested Pennsylvanians become certified Master Naturalists through training and volunteer service.
Trained Master Naturalists design and pursue a variety of service projects including habitat restoration and native plantings; nature walks, interpretative displays or publications on natural history; water quality monitoring; and supporting the natural resource conservation efforts of partnering organizations.
To become a certified Master Naturalist volunteer, participants must complete an initial 50-hour volunteer training course followed by annual volunteer service and continuing education in the natural sciences.
Interested persons should apply online as soon as possible (deadline has been extended) by visiting pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available. Space is limited.
For additional information or questions, contact Michele Richards, president, by emailing or by calling 570-441-3364.