DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA closed as of Monday and hopes to reopen March 28 due to recent developments of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Danville, Philadelphia and Lancaster locations will be closed for open adoptions.
Public surgeries, including spay and neuter, will continue on a normal schedule across all the sites in Philadelphia, Lancaster and Danville. Drop-off and pick-up procedures will be modified at each site to avoid large gatherings in public spaces, according to Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Klim.
Vaccine clinics across all sites will be canceled until March 27 since they typically draw large groups of people. If a pet urgently needs vaccines, people are asked to schedule an appointment at the clinic.
Pennsylvania SPCA humane law enforcement personnel will continue answering calls to rescue animals from cruelty and neglect. The cruelty number is 1-866-601-SPCA or cruelty@pspca.org.