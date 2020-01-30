The Pennsylvania SPCA executed two search warrants, rescuing a total of 22 animals, from an individual previously convicted of animal cruelty in Northumberland County Wednesday afternoon over concerns for the animals' welfare.
The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers received a call from local law enforcement and subsequently removed seven cats from the 400 block of Trevorton Road in Zerbe Township. They also removed an additional 14 cats, kittens and a macaw from the 600 block of East Commerce Street in Shamokin. Both properties had the same owner.
The animals were removed from the property over concerns for lack of veterinary care and unsanitary living conditions.
The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement were still removing animals into the evening hours Wednesday.
All animals from the property were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to receive further diagnostics and treatment at the organization’s Animal Hospital. They will remain in the protective custody of the organization until they are signed over by the owner or until the adjudication of the court case.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.