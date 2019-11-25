DANVILLE — Elizabeth Hopkins told St. Cyril Kindergarten and Preschool students she was 28 when she traveled aboard a crowded Mayflower ship to America and now she would be about 428 years old.
Performer Kathi Beiter, of Danville, portrayed Hopkins before students Monday. She told them the 102 pilgrims were very thankful to arrive safely on land. She said the journey was very dangerous and the seas were very rough. Two passengers died from sickness and another passenger was swept overboard but saved, she said.
When students asked how many children she had, she said her husband had two children, which are her stepchildren. "He had been to America before and when he arrived back in England he found his wife and baby had died," she said. She said she and her husband have a 4-year-old girl and she was the only one to give birth aboard the ship.
She said they would boil dried meat and eat that along with very hard bread dipped in water and dried fruit. They brought along large pots and kettles so they could cook once they reached land, she said.
It was difficult at first because the growing season is shorter than it is in England, she said.
St. Cyril kindergarten teacher Betsy Finn said the pilgrims had never seen pumpkins, squash or zucchini before they arrived in America.
Hopkins said Native Americans taught them to plant corn with a bean, a squash seed and a fish, "which grew quite amazingly."
She brought along raisins and prunes for the students to try. Maddy Marks, a 5-year-old kindergarten student, passed the dried fruit around to students.