DANVILLE — A recent PFLAG Danville support group meeting featured a lesson in stress relief.
Emily Fiocchi of Danville, a certified yoga instructor and physical therapist assistant, taught breathing techniques for stress management at the meeting.
PFLAG (originally Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) was founded in 1973 by a mother who wanted to support her gay son. Danville’s chapter was incorporated in 2017 to provide area parents information and support if their child comes out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Parents hear guest speakers and meet other parents, family members, allies and those in the LGBTQ community. Services also include email and phone support, a literature table and a lending library, web resources, social events and community education. A support group in the Selinsgrove area is also in formation.
More information is available by writing to danvillepflag@gmail.com or PFLAG Danville, P.O. Box 71, Danville, Pa. 17821.
— THE DAILY ITEM