WASHINGTONVILLE — A 240-year-old log cabin will be photographed and videoed before a crew takes it apart piece by piece.
Fares Farhat, owner of Farhat General Construction of Halifax, plans to consult with Douglas Reed, of Maryland, about cataloguing the beams in the structure, which dates to the 1780s, he said Wednesday.
On Wednesday, he, foreman Roger Lehman and laborer Devon Roberts were erecting scaffolding at the cabin, at Water and Front streets.
Lehman said they would remove all the siding from the outside of the two-story structure. He said they found some floor joist beams to be broken.
"We have to be very careful in how we take it down," he said.
A stuffed Santa Claus sat in an opening on the side of the structure and a plate sat in an opening on the front. Lehman said they were items found in the cabin.
Washingtonville Borough Council President Frank Dombroski, who was at the scene where the cabin was discovered during the razing of a condemned former bar, said the borough council on Tuesday night approved a memorandum of understanding with the Montour-DeLong Community Fair board and the Montour County commissioners about the cabin. He said the fair board approved the agreement Wednesday and the commissioners are expected to approve it at their meeting Tuesday.
"It's a go," he said.
The cabin will be housed in a barn and then reconstructed on the fairgrounds during the fair of 2021.
"The fairgrounds will be a great home," Dombroski said of the cabin, expected to be erected where it is visible from the road.
If the fair can't obtain the proper lumber to make it two stories, then the fair association plans to make it one story, he said.
Dombroski said the reporting of the cabin discovery circulated throughout the U.S. and then was reported in Canada, Ireland, England and, he was told, also in Turkey. Newsweek magazine covered it, as did Smithsonian magazine, he said.
"For a borough of 210 people, it put us on the map," he said.
Farhat said Reed, of Preservations Association, told him the cabin was built by a master builder and the nails are handmade. The pine logs were carefully selected, he was told.
Lehman previously said he expects the dismantling of the approximately 1,200-square-foot structure to take about a week.
While the cabin doesn’t have a roof, he said they will remove the rafters and store them with the cabin in a barn. The exact location isn’t being disclosed for security reasons.
The fair plans to hire a contractor to reconstruct the cabin, fair board Secretary Ruth Marr said following last week’s Washingtonville Borough Council meeting.
Lehman said they will also have to fill in three basements at the site that were added after each addition. One of the basements once housed mules, he said. The crew will also remove concrete and debris from the location.
According to the agreement, the discovery of the cabin has received local, national and international public and media attention largely advocating for preservation of the structure. The borough does not have a proper location to adequately showcase it. The fair, as a county tourist attraction, is located less than a mile from Washingtonville at 5848 Broadway Road. The agreement states the cabin would increase tourism and preserve history.
The municipality will sell the cabin to the fair board association for $1.
The contractor will deconstruct the wall beams, floor joists and ceiling rafters by hand, collect as much mortar sealant, called chinking, from between the beams as possible and photograph and catalog the beams. Farhat will also transport, unload, stack and document the pieces at the site where it will be stored at no charge for 18 months.
Lehman said they expect to prepare blueprints of the cabin with each log stamped with a number. “We don’t want to rush this as to how sensitive it is,” he said.
The structure will be dismantled from the top down, he said.
The fair expects to obtain donations, grants and volunteers for the reconstruction.
The fair reserves the right to reconstruct the cabin in a manner modified from its discovery including adding electric, heating, ventilation, air conditioning or plumbing, according to the agreement.
If the fair board is unsuccessful in reconstructing the structure at the fairgrounds and wishes to sell the remnants of the cabin, any proceeds shall be remitted to the county to reimburse its investment of the public grant, the agreement states.