Pilot in critical condition following helicopter crash at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed at the Bloomsburg Fair on Saturday night remained hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday night, according to a Geisinger Medical Center nursing supervisor
His two passengers, who suffered minor injuries, were released after treatment, the supervisor said. All three of the injured were transported to Geisinger by ambulance.
Bloomsburg Police Sgt. Leonard Rogutski identified the pilot as Kenneth Cordrey of Delmar, Delaware. Rogutski said he was told Cordrey had improved to stable condition, but the nursing supervisor confirmed he was still critical.
Rogutski identified the passengers as Jennifer S. Zielewicz, 42, of Trout Run, and Maria V. Portalatin, 33, of Williamsport.
The helicopter, which was giving rides to fair patrons for $20 a ride, came down onto several parked cars and damaged them.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement noting the Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter crashed south of the helipad at the Bloomsburg Fair.
"The FAA will investigate and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will determine the probable cause of the accident," the FAA said.
Police said earlier Sunday the vehicles were in the process of being removed.
Fair Superintendent of Police and Parking Tim Chamberlain said he received word from the FAA that the National Transportation Safety Board released the scene.
"The FAA came in at 8:30," Chamberlain said. "They contacted the NTSB. Around 11 the FAA called. Folks can come and pick up their cars."
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the last night of the eight-day fair. The aircraft crashed in the parking lot, damaging several parked vehicles.
The helicopter is believed to be from the Professional Helicopter Rides, operated by J & J Shop Heliair, which provides passengers with trips over the fairgrounds.
This is the second accident involving the helicopters since 2013, but the original company is now partnered with J & J Shop Heliair, an operator of Professional Helicopter Rides, based out of Ocean City, Maryland, to provide the helicopter flights, according to the Bloomsburg Fair website.
Carl Enlow, 69, a pilot of the Heritage Rotors, died after being struck in the head with a helicopter blade on Sept. 27, 2013.