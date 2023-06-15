LIBERTY TWP. — Motorists are advised a pipe replacement project is set to begin June 20 on Mexico Road in Liberty Township, Montour County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will begin replacing several pipes along Mexico Road between Narehood Road and Route 254 during daylight hours. The project is expected to take several weeks to complete, weather pending.
During work, Mexico Road will be open to local traffic only. Through traffic will not be permitted and will be detoured using Narehood Road and Route 254.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.
