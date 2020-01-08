MAHONING TWP. — The Joint Mahoning/Cooper Planning Commission gave its OK to plans for 10 cottages or cabins and a community building at Frosty Valley Resort.
The project just needs the township supervisors' approval. A vote is expected at the Jan. 27 meeting.
The Mahoning/Cooper Zoning Hearing Board last month approved a variance for the size of the cottages, pending a ruling by township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn that the cottages were a permitted use. However, early in the hearing, VonBlohn said the resort is zoned recreation open space where cabins, or cottages, are a permitted public use, and the community building is a permitted accessory use. He then had to leave the hearing early.
VonBlohn said at Monday's township supervisors meeting that a ruling on the permitted use was a moot point since that decision was made when the zoning application was submitted.
The zoning board held a hearing on Frosty Valley's request for a variance to build 20 cottages 416 square feet each, instead of the 600 square feet, the required minimum size for single-family dwellings in the township. Frosty Vallley wants to build the cottages and community building for guests of weddings and other events.
Resident Katie Friscia, who complained about noise from events at the resort, told the zoning board, "These are not cabins, this is commercial lodging."
Residents have 30 days to appeal.