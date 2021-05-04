DANVILLE — The Cooper-Mahoning Joint Planning Commission will recommend to their respective supervisory boards that they approve a $13 million maintenance project by the Danville Municipal Authority. The project would deal with — in some cases — antiquated pipes and needed equipment for the regional sewer operation.
Mahoning Township engineer Drew Barton reminded commission members that the Danville Municipal Authority serves not only Danville Borough, but also Mahoning, Cooper and Valley townships.
"There is this Act 537 in Pennsylvania that oversees all of the municipality's sewage processes," he said.
Act 537 requires proper planning of all types of sewage facilities, permitting of individual and community on-lot disposal systems as well as universal standards for designing on-lot disposal systems, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The project concerns the Fisher Court Pump Station, Franklin Street sewer, and Waste Water Treatment Plant watering improvements, Barton explained. "All of the townships involved have to approve the Danville Municipal Authority plan."
The joint commission recommended that supervisors approve the plan at its monthly meeting Monday evening.
Any change to the original 537 plan by the Danville Authority requires an amendment, which in turn has to be approved by each township involved.
"They are not going to increase capacity," he said. "They are not going to change the treatment process. This is more a maintenance project."
The $13 million includes construction and design.
"The authority plans to pay upfront for design (about $1 million) with cash and then get a grant for construction," Barton said.
The Fisher Court Station, added Dean VonBlohn, Mahoning zoning officer, was constructed in 1973, after the big flood, "because what they had was not adequate."