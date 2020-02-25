DANVILLE — The Danville Planning Commission recommended that borough council members approve an altered truck maneuvering easement for a chilled water condenser project at Green Thumb Industries (GTI).
The commission, which met Tuesday night, recommended council members allow Miller Brothers, which owns the property, to give up 23 parking spaces for an easement for the project, at 601 E. Market St.
Commission Chairman Richard Blosky said the owner of the project is listed at IIP-PA of San Diego, Calif. General Manager Chris Darling and Tony Fritz, director of security, represented GTI, a medical marijuana growing facility.
The commission also recommended approval of a subdivision of three lots into two lots for a single-family dwelling in the back of a lot at 324 Green St.
Members recommended approval for subdividing one lot into two lots owned by Leroy and Mary Jo Yocum on Foust Street. Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, said the subdivision involves a vacant lot.
Peggy and Gary Kirkpatrick requested approval for a subdivision to put an accessory building on the same lot as a home and to sell the rear lot. Hart said someone is interested in purchasing that lot. She said this will require a variance for a rear setback and for lot depth. The commission recommended council members approve the project at 641 Wall St.
Commission members discussed a proposal for an apartment on the first floor of a garage along First Street. Hart will provide the owner with information that there should be separate sewer and water connections on the property, which already has three dwellings. She said a subdivision will be required and there are at least six parking spaces available.