DANVILLE — Leon Kass cautiously approached the pond at Frosty Valley’s golf course, dipped a foot into the water and didn’t feel intimidated at the thought of going under during Saturday’s inaugural Ironman Ice Plunge.
Then, the 7-year-old jumped in.
“I got in and was like, ‘Wow, I’m freezing,’” Kass said, teeth slightly chattering as his mom, Shiloh, rubbed his legs with a dry towel.
Nineteen people dressed for a summer swim on a winter’s day plunged into the pond for the fundraiser benefitting the Danville Health Alliance. The air temperature was below 40 degrees Fahrenheit at the time. A thin layer of ice formed atop a portion of the pond. The thought among the polar plungers was that the water was colder than the air.
They were left to find that out on their own. Most all of them were out of the water in less than 30 seconds.
It cost Brandon Dalberto a drink at the Mahoning Township resort’s bar. He’d been challenged to stay in for 2 minutes. His plan was to occupy his mind and collect balls lost in the golf course hazard. The plan fell apart.
“Dude, that’s cold. My body’s shutting down,” Dalberto said moments after pulling himself out of the pond. “It feels like a bunch of pin needles. It feels like jumping into a pine tree.”
The Danville Health Alliance, created in collaboration with Danville Business Alliance, is a consortium of six fitness businesses: Altera Life, Longevity Health and Fitness, Reflex Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Resurrection Movement Studio and StudioB Yoga Center.
Proceeds from the Ironman Ice Plunge support the nascent Health Alliance.
“This is wrapping up our six weeks of mindfulness that we did to kick off the new year with the DHA. Our vision was Vision 2020 on mindfulness, and each of our organizations contributed to that weekly,” said Stephanie Kocher, owner of Longevity Health and Fitness.
Kocher said Vision’s focus was on physical activity, eating well and mindfulness of movement.
The polar plunge also promoted the feats of a local athlete, April Warrick, an open water marathon swimmer.
Warrick is the first American woman to swim across the Bonifacio Channel between Italy and France. She’ll be swimming both the width and length of Lake Tahoe this summer. She’s also an ice water swimmer and will compete in a frozen pond — ice cut out to create a pool — in New York at month’s end.
Warrick would join the group. Of course, she remained in the pond longest, taking a few laps to help prep for her competition. Before jumping in, she had some advice for the others.
“You have to settle your mind, control your breathing and just embrace the cold,” Warrick said.
Embrace the cold.
Perhaps Kass, the 7-year-old boy who joined the plunge, was listening. As his mother helped warm him up, he stopped her as she tried to pull a sweatshirt over his head.
“I want to embrace the coldness,” Kass said.