Police advise people to designate sober driver, public transportation this Halloween

DANVILLE — Danville police remind people not to become "the red monster this Halloween."
In a new poster, they advise people to designate a sober driver. The poster shows a picture of a drink with the words "too many of these treats will trick you up."
Danville Cpl. Jonathan Swank said Patrolman Joseph Eister visited eight to 10 establishments in the borough that sell alcohol to the public and the businesses agreed to hang the posters. The posters were provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
"They were all very cooperative," Swank said.
Police advise people that if they have had only one alcoholic drink to designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to arrive home safely.
The National Highway Safety Administration says buzzed driving is drunk driving.
According to the safety administration, 37,133 people were killed nationwide in vehicle crashes in 2017 and 29 percent of those fatalities occurred during a crash in which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08 percent.
During Halloween night, from 6 p.m. Oct. 31 to 5:59 a.m. Nov. 1, in the years 2013-17, 158 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes, the administration reported. Forty-two percent of those who died were in crashes involving at least one drunk driver.
Police advise people who see a drunk driver on the road to call 911.
If they have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take away the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely, according to police.
The traffic administration reports that on average a drunk driving arrest can set someone back $10,000 in attorney's fees, fines, court costs, lost time from work, higher insurance rates, car towing repairs and more.