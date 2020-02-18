RIVERSIDE — Borough police believe they have shut down a situation involving a driver who said he was contracted by Amazon to deliver packages.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes said they received two calls about incidents involving a driver. A woman told police a driver just walked into her home delivering a package. "She told us about a friend in Riverside," he said, who experienced a similar situation. Parkes didn't have all of the details about that incident.
He advised people to pay attention to what is happening.
"It was like they were being cased," he said. Nothing was reported stolen or missing.