DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff reminded motorists to not move the road closure signs on Bald Top Road to drive on the road.
He said violators could be cited and face fines of $250 plus court costs.
Dyroff, in his report for July, said officers investigated 12 thefts, including several vehicle break-ins, during the month.
Dyroff's report also noted police made 21 traffic arrests, three DUI arrests, investigated five animal complaints, eight mental health matters, four trespass cases, provided 25 assists, investigated six assaults and three reportable and seven non-reportable crashes.
The new chief started work in the township on Aug. 19 and outgoing Chief Sean McGinley worked with the new chief during his first week.
— JOE SYLVESTER