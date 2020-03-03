RIVERSIDE — Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes will pursue grants for an automatic license plate reader and dash cameras for his department.
Borough council members approved submitting the grant applications at their meeting Monday night.
Parkes said the cost for an automatic license plate reader would be $45,780 and he is hopeful the department can obtain a grant for it. He said the installation would be $1,200 and there would be cellphone charges of $443 per year. He said his department could absorb the costs.
The database with the license reader will be helpful since it compiles data that officers can refer to when investigating cases such as break-ins, he said.
He also discussed two four-wheelers the department received for free and the council allowed him to spend about $1,500 to get them running. The Southside Fire Department and police department will share the vehicles, which will be housed at the fire company, for rescue work. The vehicles came from a federal government program involving the completion of paperwork for items no longer used.
Parkes said they received a couple of calls from residents about phone scams and reminded residents not to give information over the phone about anything they didn't request.