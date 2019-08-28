Police cite woman for harassment of resident By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago MAHONING TWP. — State police at Milton cited Lakisha Wiley, 40, of Danville State Hospital, for harassment for pulling the hair of a resident and striking her with her fists Aug. 23. Tags State Police Harassment Hospital Police Resident Mahoning Twp. Woman COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MOSER-GONZALEZ, Jane Oct 30, 1959 - Aug 26, 2019 SHIRK, Amos Jun 25, 1951 - Aug 27, 2019 SEBASOVICH, John Aug 25, 1942 - Aug 25, 2019 PRENTISS, Harold Oct 15, 1932 - Aug 27, 2019 MOYER, Robert Sep 1, 1931 - Aug 26, 2019 Follow us on Facebook