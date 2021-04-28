DANViLLE — A Danville man was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason D. White, 36, was pulled over by Mahoning Township officer Garon Fenstermaker, according to police.
During the traffic stop, Fenstermaker noticed a black cloth zippered bag in the cup holder area of the center console.
As Fenstermaker spoke with White he noticed a glass pipe with a copper filter, that is "used to smoke narcotics," he wrote in police documents filed to District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
A search of the vehicle yielded three glass pipes, two plastic zippered bags containing crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and one folded piece of aluminum foil containing LSD.
White was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing has been set for May 26, 3:30 p.m. in Shrawder's courtroom.