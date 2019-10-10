VALLEY TWP. — A Danville area man punched another man during a bar debate about having to wear seat belts in cars and motorcycle riders not required to wear helmets, police said.
State police charged Brian J. Hummer, 39, with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment of Edward Rothermel Sept. 19 at the Hilltop Bar, 115 Liberty Valley Road.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips said Rothermel was at the bar with friends during the debate when Hummer became enraged and said he was going to punch Rothermel's face in. Police said almost immediately after he said that, he punched Rothermel in the head with a closed fist and Rothermel fell to the ground. He had a laceration on his forehead and requried three stitches at Geisinger, police said.
Bartender Marlene Butters said she saw the incident and Rothermel drop to the ground, according to the charges. She said he didn't fight back. Hummer told police he punched him because they were arguing and that Rothermel didn't fight back.