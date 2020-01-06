RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department has received items worth more than $60,000 for free from the federal goverment.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes told the borough council Monday the items came from the 1033 Program, which involves completing paperwork to obtain items no longer used by the federal government.
Items include a $20,000 generator that will power the borough building, he said. There are also two four-wheelers that will be housed at the Southside Fire Company for use by police or the fire company as rescue vehicles. They have the capabilities of being used in woods and can go places trucks can't, he said. The four-wheelers will require under $1,000 to get them running.
The department also received a refrigerator, electric lights still in boxes and a circular saw used once, he said.
Parkes reported officer Brad Harvey participated in the "shop with a cop" program to provide presents to the needy.
The department investigated three accidents, two traffic stops involving drugs, two thefts and one domestic incident in December. They issued five citations and 43 warnings.