COOPER TWP. — A Kulpmont man admitted to snorting methamphetamine before a one-vehicle crash off the north berm of River Drive Dec. 17, state police said.
Police charged driver Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, and passenger Brooklyn M. Kessler, 26, also of Kulpmont.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips said Hendricks had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.
The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole, continued a short distance and struck a tree.
Hendricks told Phillips in Geisinger's emergency room that he was traveling east, driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle. He said he was going "really fast," Phillips said. He said the suspected meth found at the scene was his.
He faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and causing damage to personal property.
Phillips also interviewed Kessler in the emergency room. She said the clear plastic bag with meth and the meth belonged to both her and Hendricks, according to the charges.
She faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.