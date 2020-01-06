DANVILLE — Danville police charged a Bloomsburg man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after he squealed his tires, didn't stop at a red light and struck a "stop here on red" street sign Dec. 22.
Officer Eric Routch and another officer sitting in the Alpine Animal Clinic parking lot said they saw the 2010 Hyundai Tucson driven by Nolan C. Cotter, 26, turn off Route 54 onto Route 11 at a high rate of speed causing the tires to squeal and kick up debris on the road. They followed him to a five-way intersection where the traffic light turned red, but Cotter didn't come to a complete stop, according to the charges. He made a very wide turn into oncoming traffic on Church Street and struck a sign, police said.
Routch said Cotter's eyes were bloodshot and he could detect a strong odor of alcohol. When he asked for his driver's license, insurance and registration, he dropped the paperwork on his lap and the floor of the vehicle. In performing field sobriety tests, Cotter tried to do a one-leg stand but was off balance and Routch believed it wasn't safe for him to do. When Cotter got out of his vehicle, he leaned against it for balance, police said.
Routch charged him with having a high rate of alcohol or a blood alcohol level of 0.253 percent, general impairment, accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving.